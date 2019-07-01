Betty Sue Hogan Brooks, 69
Betty Sue Hogan Brooks, 69, of Falls of Rough, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Boyd Brooks; two daughters, Beverly Milam (Antony) of Falls of Rough and Tammy Brooks of Florida; one son, Michael Brooks (Melanie) of Clarkson; and her mother, Bessie Hogan of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Hogan.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Frank-Embry Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Frank-Embry Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 2, 2019