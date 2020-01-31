Bettye Jo Page Runner, 81, of Big Clifty, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Brother Cecil "Dowling" Runner; one daughter; Valarie Akridge (John); and two sons, Charles Runner (Angela) and Carl Runner (Marcia).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Alvinell Hood Page.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020