Beulah Mae Cannon, 92, of Falls of Rough, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Springview Health and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her sons, Bruce Cannon (Karen) of Falls of Rough and John Radford Cannon (Kimberly) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Cannon; and her parents, Bruce Radford and Pearl Hutcherson Ford.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019