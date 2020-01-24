Bishop Billy R. Mason, 77, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was the founder and pastor of God's Mission Full Gospel Church and the former pastor of Church of God of Prophecy.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hattie Sue Mason; and two daughters, Cathy Adkins (Leo) and Penny Gushiken (Kevin).
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Mason; one son, Jonathan Mason; and his parents, Perry and Myrtle Chaney Mason.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 25, 2020