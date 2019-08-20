Billy Ray Sloan, 63, of Campbellsville, formerly of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Louisville.
Survivors include one brother, Tim Sloan (Renee); and one sister, Melissa Sloan Schrader (John).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Imogene Haycraft Sloan.
A memorial service is noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019