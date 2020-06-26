Bobby Kinkade
Bobby Kinkade, 76, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Williamson Kinkade; a son, Kelvin Kinkade; a stepdaughter, Heather Gomez (Jaime); six grandchildren and two adopted grandchildren.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 30, at Scott Cemetery on Bloomington Road in Leitchfield.

Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
