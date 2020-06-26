Bobby Kinkade, 76, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Williamson Kinkade; a son, Kelvin Kinkade; a stepdaughter, Heather Gomez (Jaime); six grandchildren and two adopted grandchildren.
Graveside services are at 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 30, at Scott Cemetery on Bloomington Road in Leitchfield.
Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Williamson Kinkade; a son, Kelvin Kinkade; a stepdaughter, Heather Gomez (Jaime); six grandchildren and two adopted grandchildren.
Graveside services are at 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday, June 30, at Scott Cemetery on Bloomington Road in Leitchfield.
Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.