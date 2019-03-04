Bonnie Gayle Fentress, 69, of Locust Hill, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Fentress of Locust Hill; and two sons, Darren Fentress (Amy) of Bowling Green and Brent Fentress (Amanda) of Hardinsburg.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa Jo; and her parents, Louie H. and Anita Frank Carman.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Trent-Dowel Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in the Harned Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Locust Hill United Methodist Church or the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019