Obituary





Survivors include her husband, Darrell Fentress of Locust Hill; and two sons, Darren Fentress (Amy) of Bowling Green and Brent Fentress (Amanda) of Hardinsburg.



She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa Jo; and her parents, Louie H. and Anita Frank Carman.



The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Trent-Dowel Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in the Harned Cemetery.



Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Locust Hill United Methodist Church or the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.



Condolences may be made at

Bonnie Gayle Fentress, 69, of Locust Hill, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg.Survivors include her husband, Darrell Fentress of Locust Hill; and two sons, Darren Fentress (Amy) of Bowling Green and Brent Fentress (Amanda) of Hardinsburg.She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa Jo; and her parents, Louie H. and Anita Frank Carman.The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Trent-Dowel Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in the Harned Cemetery.Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Locust Hill United Methodist Church or the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com. Funeral Home Trent-Dowell Funeral Home

308 South Hardin Street

Hardinsburg , KY 40143

(270) 756-2172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close