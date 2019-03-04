Boyd D. Lampton, 77, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his sisters, Thelma Poole of McDaniels, and Mattie Smith, Freda Nelson and Shirley Lampton, all of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lennie and Zoa Tucker Lampton.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Antioch Cemetery in McDaniels.
Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019