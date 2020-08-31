1/
Brenda F. Loney Alexander
Brenda F. Loney Alexander, 74, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Springview Nursing Home in Leitchfield.

She was born in Clarkson to Buddy Hatfield and Tula Hart. She was a factory worker at GE for 33 years. She also worked at Louisville Bedding for three years. Brenda loved to raise money for the United Way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William Loney, and second husband, Joe Alexander; a son, Ricky Lacefield; and a great-grandson, James Earl Thomas Smiley.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sara Green and Kim Meredith, both of Leitchfield; a son, WIlliam Thomas Loney, Jr. of Leitchfield; a sister, Linda Cripps of Louisville; two brothers, Alvie Hatfield of Vine Grove and Billy Hatfield of Clarkson; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon EDT Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Damon Lasley officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon EDT Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
