Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Carter Turley-Carman, 41, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.



Survivors include his mother, Sheila Duff of Radcliff; a daughter, Stephanie Woodcock of Leitchfield; and one grandchild.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 2, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Brown Cemetery in Caneyville.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store