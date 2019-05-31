Brodie Daniel Embry, 12, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born Oct. 18, 2006, in Leitchfield, the son of the Jason Embry and Stephanie Kiper Jennings.
He was a seventh grader at Grayson County Middle School who enjoyed football, farming, trading and making money. He was a member of the Grayson County Middle School Beta Club.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Stephanie and Norman Jennings of Caneyville; five sisters, Sara Jennings, Kaylee Embry, Maggie Jennings, Allie Jennings and Emma Jennings; his grandparents, Emanuel Embry of Butler County, Linda Embry of Clarkson, and Edward Kiper and Clifton Escue, both of Falls of Rough; and a step-grandmother, Zelma Sue Jennings of Caneyville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jason Embry.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Jeff Maysey officiating. Burial is in the Duff Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019