C. Eric Hack, 46, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away in Ohio.
Eric was born May 18, 1974, in Greenville, Kentucky, the son of Melven D. and Judy Reames Hack.
Eric is survived by his wife, Teresa Hand Hack of Beavercreek, Ohio; two daughters, Abigail Elizabeth and Grace Ann Hack; his parents, Melven D. and Judy Hack; two brothers, Lee Allen Hack of Elizabethtown and Joseph D (Kathy) Hack of Knoxville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Above all else, Eric loved his children and wife fiercely. He was a wonderful man, father and son. Not only was Eric a scientist in the field of toxicology but he was an avid volleyball player and an enthusiastic outdoorsman. Eric received his bachelor degree from Western Kentucky University and received his master's degree from Air Force Institute of Technology.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live. Burial is in New Harmony Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.