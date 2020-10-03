1/1
C. Eric Hack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C. Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Eric Hack, 46, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away in Ohio.

Eric was born May 18, 1974, in Greenville, Kentucky, the son of Melven D. and Judy Reames Hack.

Eric is survived by his wife, Teresa Hand Hack of Beavercreek, Ohio; two daughters, Abigail Elizabeth and Grace Ann Hack; his parents, Melven D. and Judy Hack; two brothers, Lee Allen Hack of Elizabethtown and Joseph D (Kathy) Hack of Knoxville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Above all else, Eric loved his children and wife fiercely. He was a wonderful man, father and son. Not only was Eric a scientist in the field of toxicology but he was an avid volleyball player and an enthusiastic outdoorsman. Eric received his bachelor degree from Western Kentucky University and received his master's degree from Air Force Institute of Technology.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live. Burial is in New Harmony Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved