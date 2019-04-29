Carl "Tamo" Young, 81, of Horse Branch, formerly of Caneyville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford.
Survivors include one son, Jackie Young (Melissa) of Murray; and one daughter, Jessie Hayes (Ernest Hudspeth) of Horse Branch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kiper Young; two children, Lynn White and Bennie Lee Young; and his parents, Cecil and Ida Foreman Young.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Yeaman Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019