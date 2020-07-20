1/1
Carlos Clemons
1956 - 2020
Carlos Clemons, 64, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

He was born April 18, 1956, in Grayson County, the son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Hill) Clemons.

Carlos was a Escoe Machine Operator at Vermont America and member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Clemons; one son, Travis (Kandist) Clemons; and two grandsons, Carter Clemons and Tayler Fentress.

Other survivors include four brothers, Carmel, Russell, Joe Larry and Randall Clemons; and four sisters; Corine Moore, Stella McClure, Faye Milliner and Karen Herrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Tommy Clemons.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial follows in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson.

Published in The Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
