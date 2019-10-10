Carlos Haycraft, 77, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home in Breckinridge County.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Shirley Haycraft; and his son, Jawania Lee Haycraft (Anita).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ethel Bradley Haycraft.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Masonic services will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 11, 2019