Carlos Haycraft (1942 - 2019)
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Leitchfield, KY
View Map
Obituary
Carlos Haycraft, 77, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home in Breckinridge County.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Shirley Haycraft; and his son, Jawania Lee Haycraft (Anita).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ethel Bradley Haycraft.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Masonic services will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 11, 2019
