Carol Ann Hall, 70, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Louisville.
Survivors include one daughter, Regina Ann Baxter (Brandon Shockley); and two sons, Thomas Daniel Browning and Jeremy Charles Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hugh Hall; and her parents, Charles Thomas and Elizabeth Catherine Clemons Stevenson.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
