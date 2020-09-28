1/1
Carol Jean Engle
Carol Jean Engle, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a member of Community General Baptist Church in Louisville. Carol was a passionate member of Open Arms Relative Caregivers Network. She faithfully raised funds and support, providing necessary items for families in need, caring for their grandchildren and other family members. She also sold Avon for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Wavie Thomas; and a great-grandchild, Corey Blankenship.

She is survived by her two children, William Darrel (Jessica) Engle of Elizabethtown and Della Rene Engle of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Chad Mason Engle, Shannon Blankenship and Brian Little; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Thursday, Oct. 1, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Ray Madison officiating. Burial follows in Rabbit Flat Cemetery in Caneyville.

Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday and after 10 a.m. CDT Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Carol J. Engle, P.O. Box 6271, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.

Published in The Record from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.
