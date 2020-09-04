Carolyn Francis Pharris Fentress, 84, of Louisville, passed away quietly in her home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Born on June 23, 1936, in Grayson County to the late Arthur and Mildred Givens Pharris, Carolyn was one of four children reaching adulthood, having been preceded in death by an infant brother and her loving husband of 55 years, Willard B. Fentress.
Carolyn was raised in Grayson County and was a graduate of Caneyville High School. After graduating, she worked for LG&E then went to school to become a cartographer with the U.S. Defense Mapping Agency where she worked until her retirement. Carolyn loved to travel and was able to enjoy many trips during her life. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her family.
Remaining to honor her memory are her children, Gary Fentress (Carla) and Debbie Taylor; five grandchildren, Brett Taylor (Ada), Megan Taylor, Adam Taylor (Cindy), Brandon Fentress and Kristin Wilmes (Ben); nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Rose Coates, Anneta Key (Charles) and Patty Dennison (Damon); and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
The funeral is at 3 p.m. CDT Saturday, Sept. 5, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Chester Shartzer will officiate. Burial is in Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. CDT Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Layman Memorial Cemetery, the Caneyville Baptist Church or the American Diabetes Association
