Carolyn Jean Decker, 74, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Harold Decker; three sons, Tommy Shelton, Michael Shelton and Danny Shelton; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.



Dermitt Funeral Home handled arrangements.



