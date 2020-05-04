Carroll Ray Snyder, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Grayson County, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Rockford Manor Nursing Home in Louisville.
Survivors include his sister, Louise Vincent of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer R. and Beulah E. Adams Snyder.
Private graveside services will be held at the Layman Memorial Cemetery. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2020