Catherine Louise Minton, 81, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her husband, Hartford Minton; and one daughter, Maxine Bideau (Noel).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth Beard Worman.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on June 21, 2019