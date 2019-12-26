Cathy Jean Reinhart, 60, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 08, 1959 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Emma Brown.
Survivors include two children, Kaitlyn Sandlin (Chris) and Jason Reinhart.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Guy David Reinhart; her mother, Emma Brown; and her longtime partner, Jimmy Russel.
A graveside service is noon Monday, Dec. 30, at the Little Clifty cemetery in Leitchfield.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019