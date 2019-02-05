Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Catie Elliott, 9, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.

Born Nov. 11, 2009, she was a second grade student at Clarkson Elementary School. She attended AWANA at Clarkson Baptist Church and also enjoyed attending gymnastics and playing soccer.

Catie is survived by her parents, Kevin and Melody Raymer Elliott; three sisters, Angelica, Delilah and Patty Elliott, all of Clarkson; her grandparents, Gary and Vicki Raymer of Leitchfield and Marlene Elliott of Clarkson; her maternal great-grandfather, Stanley Raymer of Leitchfield; and aunts and uncles Melinda Skaggs (Todd), Susan Elliott, Donna Deweese (Eric), Gary Elliott and Dalton Elliott (Shayla).

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Randall Elliott.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Clarkson Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Meredith and the Rev. Jason McCray officiating. Burial is in Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

