Cecil B. Miller
1930 - 2020
Cecil B. Miller, 90, of Clarkson, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 29, 1930, the son of Mitchel B. Miller and Sarah Elizabeth Gibson Miller

He grew up in Grayson County, graduated from Clarkson High School and married Celesta Ruth Sipes. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he went to work at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Louisville. After retiring there, he came back to Grayson County and lived most of his life on their farm. He attended Little Flock Baptist Church near Clarkson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Sipes Miller; one brother; Herman Miller; and one sister; Freida Miller.

He is survived by a sister, Louise Miller of Clarkson.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with burial to follow in Little Flock Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral
01:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
