Chalmer Lee Shartzer, 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1936, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Denver Emerson and Shellie Watson Shartzer.
He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran. He was a retired clothing manufacturing business owner, who enjoyed gardening, his ponies, trading, flea markets and old tractors. He was a 60-plus year member of the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge No. 236, a Shriner, and a member of the Lions Club. He was a 70-plus year member of Little Clifty Baptist Church, where he was a trustee and a Sunday school superintendent.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Reichenbach Shartzer; three sons, Terry Shartzer (Marie) of Portland, Tenn., and Larry Shartzer (Bridget) and Garry Shartzer (Amy), both of Leitchfield; one daughter, SherryGoodrum (Steve) of Versailles; 11 grandchildren; two grandsons-in-law; one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Brother Chester Shartzer (Kathryn) of Leitchfield, and Jimmy Shartzer (Sharyon) of Glasgow; one sister, Wanda VanMeter (Joe) of Leitchfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jarrod Shartzer.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Arnold Moon, Brother Chester Shartzer and Brother Steve Hill officiating. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
There will be a Masonic service on Monday night at 6:00 PM by the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge #236.
Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 4, 2020