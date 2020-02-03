Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chalmer Lee Shartzer. View Sign Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Jan. 11, 1936, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Denver Emerson and Shellie Watson Shartzer.



He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran. He was a retired clothing manufacturing business owner, who enjoyed gardening, his ponies, trading, flea markets and old tractors. He was a 60-plus year member of the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge No. 236, a Shriner, and a member of the Lions Club. He was a 70-plus year member of Little Clifty Baptist Church, where he was a trustee and a Sunday school superintendent.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Reichenbach Shartzer; three sons, Terry Shartzer (Marie) of Portland, Tenn., and Larry Shartzer (Bridget) and Garry Shartzer (Amy), both of Leitchfield; one daughter, SherryGoodrum (Steve) of Versailles; 11 grandchildren; two grandsons-in-law; one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Brother Chester Shartzer (Kathryn) of Leitchfield, and Jimmy Shartzer (Sharyon) of Glasgow; one sister, Wanda VanMeter (Joe) of Leitchfield; and several nieces and nephews.



Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jarrod Shartzer.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Arnold Moon, Brother Chester Shartzer and Brother Steve Hill officiating. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.



There will be a Masonic service on Monday night at 6:00 PM by the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge #236.



Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be made at

Chalmer Lee Shartzer, 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence.He was born on Jan. 11, 1936, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Denver Emerson and Shellie Watson Shartzer.He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran. He was a retired clothing manufacturing business owner, who enjoyed gardening, his ponies, trading, flea markets and old tractors. He was a 60-plus year member of the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge No. 236, a Shriner, and a member of the Lions Club. He was a 70-plus year member of Little Clifty Baptist Church, where he was a trustee and a Sunday school superintendent.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Reichenbach Shartzer; three sons, Terry Shartzer (Marie) of Portland, Tenn., and Larry Shartzer (Bridget) and Garry Shartzer (Amy), both of Leitchfield; one daughter, SherryGoodrum (Steve) of Versailles; 11 grandchildren; two grandsons-in-law; one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Brother Chester Shartzer (Kathryn) of Leitchfield, and Jimmy Shartzer (Sharyon) of Glasgow; one sister, Wanda VanMeter (Joe) of Leitchfield; and several nieces and nephews.Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jarrod Shartzer.The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Arnold Moon, Brother Chester Shartzer and Brother Steve Hill officiating. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.There will be a Masonic service on Monday night at 6:00 PM by the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge #236.Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Feb. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close