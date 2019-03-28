Chanda Christina Powell, 41, of Big Clifty, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her spouse, Charles Davis; children Katarina Cheyene Hudson, Timothy Joe Hudson, Justice Thomas Vincent-Davis and Charles Lacy Wayne Davis; and her parents, James Thomas Powell and Jeanette Marie Darnall.
The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019