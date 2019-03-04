Charles David Brooks, 71, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include two sons, Michael D. Brooks (Callie) of Leitchfield and Stephen Brooks (Tina) of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Shirley Duvall Brooks; and his parents, Curtis and Helen Poteet Brooks.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Smith Jack Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019