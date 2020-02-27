Charles Deward Messenger

Service Information
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
36305
(334)-792-4194
Obituary
Charles Deward Messenger, 61, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Karla A. Messenger of Dothan; one daughter, Brandy Nicole Messenger of Irmo, S.C.; brothers and sisters, Minow W. Messenger (Anna) of Leitchfield, Teddy Messenger of Cave City, Patricia Lynn Lindsey of Leitchfield, Debra F. Durbin (John) of Sunfish, and Brian Eric Messenger (Joanne) of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life service from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Peonia.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home in Dothan was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.wardwilson.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020
