The Rev. Charles Edward Meredith, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.



Survivors include two sons, Lonnie Meredith of Leitchfield and Bob Meredith (Rebekah) of Tucson, Arizona; two daughters, Terri Logsdon (Tim) of Leitchfield and Lisa Meredith of Louisville; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Mt. Vernon Church in Leitchfield with burial in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday until time of the service at the church.

