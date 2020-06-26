The Rev. Charles Edward Meredith
The Rev. Charles Edward Meredith, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Survivors include two sons, Lonnie Meredith of Leitchfield and Bob Meredith (Rebekah) of Tucson, Arizona; two daughters, Terri Logsdon (Tim) of Leitchfield and Lisa Meredith of Louisville; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Mt. Vernon Church in Leitchfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday until time of the service at the church.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
