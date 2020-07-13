1/
Charles Embry
Charles Embry, 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Miller Embry; a daughter, KrisCendia (Todd) Saltsman of Leitchfield; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rabbit Flat Union General Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
