Charles Embry, 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



Survivors include his wife, Patricia Miller Embry; a daughter, KrisCendia (Todd) Saltsman of Leitchfield; and two grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rabbit Flat Union General Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

