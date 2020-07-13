Charles Embry, 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Miller Embry; a daughter, KrisCendia (Todd) Saltsman of Leitchfield; and two grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rabbit Flat Union General Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 18, 2020.