Charles Kenneth Grey Jr., 85, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Norton's Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville.
Survivors include one daughter, Joan Deyo of Leitchfield; and two sons, Kevin Haynes of Brownsville and Bill Grey (Dawn) of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara Lozier Grey and Jeanne Wiley Grey; a daughter, Mary Ellen Haynes; an infant daughter; and his parents, Charles Kenneth and Caroline Elsie Hurd Grey.
Cremation was chosen, and a service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, N.Y., at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in The Record on Mar. 6, 2019