Charles Kenneth Grey Jr. (1933 - 2019)
Obituary

Charles Kenneth Grey Jr., 85, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Norton's Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville.

Survivors include one daughter, Joan Deyo of Leitchfield; and two sons, Kevin Haynes of Brownsville and Bill Grey (Dawn) of Leitchfield.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara Lozier Grey and Jeanne Wiley Grey; a daughter, Mary Ellen Haynes; an infant daughter; and his parents, Charles Kenneth and Caroline Elsie Hurd Grey.

Cremation was chosen, and a service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, N.Y., at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Record on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.