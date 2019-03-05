Obituary





Charles Kenneth Grey Jr., 85, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Norton's Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville.Survivors include one daughter, Joan Deyo of Leitchfield; and two sons, Kevin Haynes of Brownsville and Bill Grey (Dawn) of Leitchfield.He was preceded in death by his wives, Barbara Lozier Grey and Jeanne Wiley Grey; a daughter, Mary Ellen Haynes; an infant daughter; and his parents, Charles Kenneth and Caroline Elsie Hurd Grey.Cremation was chosen, and a service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, N.Y., at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield

