Obituary





He was in the Kentucky National Guard for 38 years.



Survivors include his children, Carla Hawkins of Frankfort and John Eric Hawkins of Louisville.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Helen Shain Hawkins; and his parents, Buford L. and Rose Philpott Hawkins.



The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Deweese Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be made at



Charles R. Hawkins, 80, of Frankfort, formerly of Caneyville, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Frankfort Rehab and Care.He was in the Kentucky National Guard for 38 years.Survivors include his children, Carla Hawkins of Frankfort and John Eric Hawkins of Louisville.He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Helen Shain Hawkins; and his parents, Buford L. and Rose Philpott Hawkins.The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Deweese Cemetery.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield

306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

270-259-4061 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close