Charles R. Hawkins, 80, of Frankfort, formerly of Caneyville, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Frankfort Rehab and Care.
He was in the Kentucky National Guard for 38 years.
Survivors include his children, Carla Hawkins of Frankfort and John Eric Hawkins of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Helen Shain Hawkins; and his parents, Buford L. and Rose Philpott Hawkins.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Deweese Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019