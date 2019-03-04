Charles Spurlock, 92, of Caneyville, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include two sons, James Spurlock and John Spurlock, both of Michigan; and three daughters, Carol Decker of Caneyville, Barbara Hubbard of Michigan, and Jackie Raynes of Jellico, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lee Spurlock; and his parents, Thomas and Rachael Baker.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019