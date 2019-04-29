Charles Wayne Stevenson, 58, of Falls of Rough, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Logsdon Stevenson; two children, Danielle Palmquist and Daniel Stevenson; and his parents, Charles "Hawkeye" and Mary Jewell Stevenson.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Stevenson-Logsdon Cemetery in Falls of Rough.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019