Survivors include his wife, Thelma Logsdon Stevenson; two children, Danielle Palmquist and Daniel Stevenson; and his parents, Charles "Hawkeye" and Mary Jewell Stevenson.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Stevenson-Logsdon Cemetery in Falls of Rough.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

