Obituary



Survivors include her husband, Jason Yoakem; and her mother, Diane Woosley Jones of Big Reedy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Jones.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel. Burial is in the Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Preschool and Kindergarten, 106 E. Walnut St., Leitchfield.

