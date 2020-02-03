Clifford Leon Odle (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clifford Leon Odle, 57, of Millwood, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his children, Jeremy Crawford of Leitchfield, Kyle Crawford (Bethany) of St. Paul, Cari Langley (Joe) of Millwood, Jason Odle (Tiffany) of Arizona and Jackie Tipton (Chuck) of Millwood; and his mother, Lillian Lavon Lee Odle of Millwood.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Darst Odle; and his father, Harold Odle Sr.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Odle Family Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.