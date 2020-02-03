Clifford Leon Odle, 57, of Millwood, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his children, Jeremy Crawford of Leitchfield, Kyle Crawford (Bethany) of St. Paul, Cari Langley (Joe) of Millwood, Jason Odle (Tiffany) of Arizona and Jackie Tipton (Chuck) of Millwood; and his mother, Lillian Lavon Lee Odle of Millwood.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Darst Odle; and his father, Harold Odle Sr.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Odle Family Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 4, 2020