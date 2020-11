Or Copy this URL to Share

Clyde Thomas Childress, 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.



Survivors include his brother, Warren Childress of Leitchfield.



A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

