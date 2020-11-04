1/
Cuba Jean Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cuba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cuba Jean Ramsey, 92, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Mike Ramsey of Chalybeate and Glen Ray Ramsey of Clarkson; a daughter, Nancy Kiper of Leitchfield; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved