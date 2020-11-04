Cuba Jean Ramsey, 92, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.



She is survived by two sons, Mike Ramsey of Chalybeate and Glen Ray Ramsey of Clarkson; a daughter, Nancy Kiper of Leitchfield; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store