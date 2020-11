Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Lee Reams, 85, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.



Survivors include his sons, Gerald Reams, Timothy Lee Reams and Walt Reams, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Broadford Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

