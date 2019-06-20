Curtis Wayne Likins (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY
42721
(270)-879-3966
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY 42721
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
201 E Maple St
Caneyville, KY 42721
View Map
Obituary
Curtis Wayne Likins, 83, of Caneyville, died Monday, June 17, in Louisville.
Survivors include one son, Reno Likins (Carla); one daughter, Teresa Bradford (Delton); and one stepson, Ricky Wrenn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Pulley Likins; and his parents, John Rodney and Ila Curtis Likins.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial is in Caney Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on June 21, 2019
