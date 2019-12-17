Dale Higdon, 65, of Big Clifty, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Clark Higdon; and one daughter, Kelley Higdon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley and Juanita Johnston Higdon.
The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019