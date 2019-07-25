David Allen Higdon (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Kathy, so sorry to hear about David. May God comfort you..."
    - Rosetta Fulkerson
  • "David & Kathy have been very special friends to me since I..."
    - Holly Jacobs
Service Information
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY
42726
(270)-242-2171
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
View Map
Obituary
David Allen Higdon, 64, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was born in Leitchfield on Jan. 28, 1955, to Edward and Ida Stinson Higdon.
He was a lifelong farmer and factory worker. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Grayson County Cattleman's Association.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Higdon; two brothers, Roger Higdon (Patty) and Milburn Higdon (Burnetta); a special sister-in-law, Karen Haycraft (James); his father-in-law, Carlos Sego; a niece, Cathy Riggs (Johnathan); a nephew, Eddie Higdon (Susan); and great-nieces and –nephews Laurel, Leanne, Lila, Luke, Layna, Levi and Waylon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Walter, Rayburn and Carlie Higdon; and his mother-in-law, Harlene Sego.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson, with Brother Sean Mitchell officiating. Burial is in Millerstown Cemetery.
Visitation if from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service by the Rev. Brian Johnson at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019
