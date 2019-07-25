David Allen Higdon, 64, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was born in Leitchfield on Jan. 28, 1955, to Edward and Ida Stinson Higdon.
He was a lifelong farmer and factory worker. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Grayson County Cattleman's Association.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Higdon; two brothers, Roger Higdon (Patty) and Milburn Higdon (Burnetta); a special sister-in-law, Karen Haycraft (James); his father-in-law, Carlos Sego; a niece, Cathy Riggs (Johnathan); a nephew, Eddie Higdon (Susan); and great-nieces and –nephews Laurel, Leanne, Lila, Luke, Layna, Levi and Waylon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Walter, Rayburn and Carlie Higdon; and his mother-in-law, Harlene Sego.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson, with Brother Sean Mitchell officiating. Burial is in Millerstown Cemetery.
Visitation if from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service by the Rev. Brian Johnson at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019