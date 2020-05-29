David Colston, 67, of Falls of Rough, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was a commercial diver, a former deputy sheriff for the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and a former chief of the Falls of Rough Fire Department.
Survivors include three daughters, Tracy Lukee (Brian) of Mt. Washington, Cassie Langley (Timmy) of McDaniels and Olivia Duvall (Tim) of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Quentin and Margaret Shultz Colston.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.