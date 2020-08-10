1/
David Edward Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Edward Clark, 76, of Tar Hill, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Louisville.

He was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Grayson County, the son of the late Joseph Paul Clark and Rosa Catherine Milliner Clark.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a farmer who enjoyed playing music, horseback riding, and was an avid reader. He was a member of the American Legion Post 81. He was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Stinson Clark of Tar Hill; two brothers-in-law, Roger Stinson (Mimi) and Charlie Stinson (Brenda); a brother, Joseph Norbert Clark (Karen); four sisters, Martina Rose Gawarecki, Christina Agnes Taylor (Shirley), Kathleen Marie Hibbard (Jim) and Anna Jean Clark (Dale).

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Thomas (Sue, deceased) and Lowell Patrick Clark (Linda, who survives).

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The Revs. Gary Dale Clark, Steve Holman and Tony Stevenson will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved