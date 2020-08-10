Daniel Edward Clark, 76, of Tar Hill, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Louisville.
He was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Grayson County, the son of the late Joseph Paul Clark and Rosa Catherine Milliner Clark.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a farmer who enjoyed playing music, horseback riding, and was an avid reader. He was a member of the American Legion Post 81. He was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Stinson Clark of Tar Hill; two brothers-in-law, Roger Stinson (Mimi) and Charlie Stinson (Brenda); a brother, Joseph Norbert Clark (Karen); four sisters, Martina Rose Gawarecki, Christina Agnes Taylor (Shirley), Kathleen Marie Hibbard (Jim) and Anna Jean Clark (Dale).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Thomas (Sue, deceased) and Lowell Patrick Clark (Linda, who survives).
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The Revs. Gary Dale Clark, Steve Holman and Tony Stevenson will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
