David Keith Patterson
1960 - 2020
David Keith Patterson, 60, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 16, 1960, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Phillip W. Patterson and Mildred Jane Hatfield Patterson.

He retired as a heavy equipment operator for Escue Wood Preserving. He attended Western Kentucky University and received his associate degree in computer science from Kentucky Advanced Technology Institute in Bowling Green. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially a Can-Am Spyder. He loved to camp, do flight stimulators and enjoyed anything to do with computers. He and his wife were members of Grayson County Beekeepers Association. He was a member of Short Creek United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lori Pierce Patterson of Caneyville; daughters, Kirstin Lynn Gray (Antonio) of Lexington and Shallin Patterson (Philip) of Richmond; three grandchildren, Antonio Gray, Aidan Patterson and Jaxson Patterson; a sister, Karen Patterson; and two brothers, Phillip Patterson (Ellen) and Dennis Patterson (Sandy). Several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.

Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
