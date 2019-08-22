Deborah Odle, 62, of Millwood, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford Odle; three sons, Jeremy Crawford, Kyle Crawford (Bethany) and Jason Odle (Tiffany); two daughters, Jackie Tipton (Chuck) and Cari Langley (Joe); and her mother, Rebecca Clark Darst.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Darst.
The funeral is noon Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Odle Family Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019