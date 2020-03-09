Deborah "Dee Dee" Stich, 59, of Leitchfield, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Stich of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Merrick Rice.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Duff Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Baptist Church of Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2020