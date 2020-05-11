Delmar Lee Lindsey Jr., 66, of Lebanon Junction, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Louisville VA Medical Center.
He was born on June 15, 1953, in Louisville, the son of Louise Weedman Lindsey and the late Delmar Lee Lindsey Sr.
He was a retired concrete worker from Broughton Construction who enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting his cabin. He was a member of Claggett United Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Janet "Jan" Kaye Lindsey; one daughter, Sherry Lynn Lindsey of Louisville; one son, Patrick Dwain Lindsey (Isabel) of Texas; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Smith of Clarkson and Linday Wilkins of Caneyville; and one brother, Mark Lindsey of Louisville.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Lindsey and Paul Lindsey.
Private services were held, with Brother Matt Milam officiating. Burial was in Hopewell Cemetery. Dermitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2020