Delois Mercer Decker, 82, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Grayson Rehab and Nursing in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one stepdaughter, Ina Decker; and one stepson, Stanley Decker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Decker; a stepdaughter, Mary Basham; and her parents, Amos Mercer and Mamie Decker Mercer.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in McGrew Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 20, 2019