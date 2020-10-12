Delores "Doty" Stringfield, 88, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Louisville, the daughter of the late George and Emma Lee Gentry Gardner.
She attended Smalls Grove Church in Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Justice Flener and Thomas
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Osborne (Vince) of Tucson, Arizona, and Denise Bratcher (Rick) of Caneyville; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and some great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Gardner of Louisville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Mount Washington Cemetery.
Condolences may be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.